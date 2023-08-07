cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS they announce that GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will be launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam the next November 30th. The August 7th pre-orders for the standard edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

One will also be launched in conjunction with the game free edition which will provide four playable characters, the first part of the story, online play and access to the lobby (including the minigame “Grand Bruise Legends”), however some features will be limited. The arrival of a second was also announced Open Beta Testing during thefall, which will include lobby matches, cross-play and the aforementioned minigame, as well as some general gameplay improvements. For the first time, it will also be playable on PC.

Among the playable characters is confirmed Grimnirwith the voice of Griffin Burns in the English version and Megumi Ogata in the Japanese one. Finally, an appointment is made at midnight of the September 17th with a new live broadcast dedicated to this title, but also to the highly anticipated GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink. Finally, let’s see a new trailer.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising releases worldwide on November 30, 2023!

Preorders on the PlayStation™Store start August 7 (PT). Wishlist option available for the Steam version.

