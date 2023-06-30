cygames has announced the dates and details for the Open Beta of the fighting game GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising. It will be possible to participate in this trial period from 27 to 30 July, but only some days will be open to everyone. On the 27th and 28th only a certain number of randomly selected participants from the software house among the beta subscribers, while on the 29th and 30th all players will be able to access.

We just have to wait a few more weeks before we can try the title. I remind you that GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will be available in Europe during 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And pc.

Source: cygames