Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising expand the roster with the third new character announced in these hours by Arc System Works for his one-on-one fighting game and it’s about Nierwhich is decidedly fascinating.

Announced during the Anime Expo 2023, Nier has nothing to do with the franchise of Yoko Taro and Square Enix, except that it has the same name, apparently.

We can see Nier in action in the new trailer released in these hours together with the announcement of the character, which presents the newcomer to the roster of fighters well.