Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising expand the roster with the third new character announced in these hours by Arc System Works for his one-on-one fighting game and it’s about Nierwhich is decidedly fascinating.
Announced during the Anime Expo 2023, Nier has nothing to do with the franchise of Yoko Taro and Square Enix, except that it has the same name, apparently.
We can see Nier in action in the new trailer released in these hours together with the announcement of the character, which presents the newcomer to the roster of fighters well.
Here is the Nier of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
Voiced by Jenny Yokobori in English (also known for her voice acting as Yoimiya in Genshin Impact) and Noriko Shitaya (same voice as Sakura Mato in Fate/Stay Night) in Japanese, Nier is a girl with a candies unique.
The fighter in question is capable of summon Death, a primeval beast, capable of supporting her in battle through its impressive power. Through this, Nier is able to put together various commands to be given to Death, in order to perform devastating combos.
The trailer is just a very short teaser, but it is enough to show a little the aspect of Nier and Death, to which it is evidently linked by a feeling of affection of some kind. In the meantime, the beta dates on PS5 and PS4 for Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising have been announced these days.
#Granblue #Fantasy #Rising #Nier #character #announced
Leave a Reply