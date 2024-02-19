Cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have released a new trailer for 2Bcoming as DLC on GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising. The protagonist of NieR:Automata will be available within the game starting from the next one February 20. It will be possible to purchase it thanks to Character Pass 1 from €34.99but it will most likely also be released as a single purchase.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. Good vision!

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising – 2B

