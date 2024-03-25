ARC SYSTEM WORKS And Cygames have announced the launch date for Vainnext DLC for GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising. The character will be available on all platforms starting next year April 2. It will be possible to purchase it both individually for the price of €7.99 that inside the Character Pass 1 from €34.99.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Vainwishing you a good viewing as always!

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising – Vane

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS, Cygames via Gematsu