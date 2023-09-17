During a recent live broadcast on the topic GRANBLUE FANTASY, Cygames And Cygames Osaka have announced a new playable character within the roster of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising.

It’s about Ghandagoza, a unique powerhouse specializing in unarmed combat. It is capable of accumulating power in the form of Eternal Rage simply by carrying out combos, and the more anger he accumulates, the more damage he will do with the Raging Fist. While learning to master the mechanics of this fighter can take time, his Raging Fist at maximum power is capable of dealing significant damage with a single blow to even the toughest opponents.

During the broadcast, the director Tetsuya Fukuhara he also anticipated that this will not be the last character on the roster. More news will come in the future.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising is coming out ofFebruary 1, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4And PC Street Steam. Below you can admire the complete recording of the live broadcast, where you can see:

44:16 to 47:40 – Overview and Ghandagoza Reveal

49:13 to 57:30 – Introduction to gameplay

58:47 to 1:07:56 – Quakadile Boss Battle

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu