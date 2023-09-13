Cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have shared a new gameplay trailer online for GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Risingout next November 30th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. In this video we can see it in action Griminrone of the new characters in this version of the game.

Grimnir he can command the winds to advance across the battlefield in multiple directions and shift the trajectory of his projectiles at will. Using his superior mobility options he can pounce on enemies and overwhelm them with attacks from all angles.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising – Griminr gameplay trailer

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu