cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have released a new trailer for GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising dedicated to the playable character Siegfried. Furthermore, it is revealed that the online beta testing for versions PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 of the title will take place at half July.

Below we include the words of the director Tetsuya Fukuhara.

Update on the online Beta release schedule

“Attention, travellers! Our team has fixed many of the stability issues that forced us to delay the GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising Online Beta. We are currently preparing the beta client for launch.

The new beta release date is scheduled for mid-July. We realize that this is almost two months behind schedule than originally planned and we sincerely apologize. As far as the release of the game itself is concerned, we are still on track with the initial goal. The actual date will be announced after the conclusion of the beta testing.

Finally, as promised in the new Siegfried trailer released today, the third addition to the GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising roster will be revealed in early July. This announcement will be followed by a series of other announcements detailing new mechanics, game modes, and more. Stay tuned!”

— Tetsuya Fukuhara, Creative Director

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will be released in the course of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising – Siegfried gameplay trailer

Source: cygames Street Gematsu