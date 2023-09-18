Cygames announced that GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will be able to benefit from a new modality called “Study Figures” where players will be able to insert characters, scenarios and elements to create their own dioramas. Furthermore, during the live broadcast “GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising and Relink Part 1“Approximately nine minutes of gameplay was shown for the mode”Grand Bruise Legends“, a kind of Fall Guys that players can enjoy in the multiplayer lobby.

We remind you that GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising it will be available next time November 30th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising and Relink Part 1

From minute 7:48 to minute 15:07 – Overview

From minute 18:17 to minute 19:13 – Introduction of partners

From minute 19:13 to minute 21:24 – Introduction Lobby and Grand Bruise Legends

From minute 21:24 to minute 22:40 – Introduction Figure Mode

From minute 24:47 to minute 33:50 – Grand Bruise Legends gameplay

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu