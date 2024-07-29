Cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS reveal the contents of the update 1.50 Of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Risingwhich will be released in conjunction with the next DLC character, Versusthe next August 20th. This update will include a new episode for the Story Mode and some mini-games.

New Story Mode Episode: When Tomorrow Comes

With the 1.50 update, a new episode for Story Mode Part 3, “When Tomorrow Comes,” will be made available.

Find out what happens to Rein and Versusia and witness Gran and Djeeta’s final battle in this epic finale!

Battle Pass Round 5

Unadulterated Amour costume for Belial: Battle Pass Round 5 will include the Unadulterated Amour outfit for Belial.

God Rabbit Gigamax lobby avatar: Battle Pass Round 5 will include the Gigantamax God Rabbit lobby avatar.

New Grand Bruise! Game: Slime Blaster

With the 1.50 update, a new game, Grand Bruise, will be added to the game! Kill as many slimes as you can, as fast as you can, to become the greatest slime slayer in the Sky Kingdom!

New Minigame in Online Lobby – Robomi: Epic Clash

With the 1.50 update, a new online minigame will be introduced in the lobby.

In Robomi: Epic Clash, react as soon as the signal is given to take down the abominations!

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu