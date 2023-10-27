Cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS announce the dates for the second Open Beta Test of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising which will take place cross-platform on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It will be possible to try the game from 9 to 12 November.

This beta is open to all players and will focus on cross-play testing for different game modes, to help further polish and ensure the quality of the game at launch.

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam users will be able to compete in casual matches and lobby matches, hone their skills in Training mode or participate with up to 30 players in the minigame Grand Bruise Legends. During maintenance and downtime, players will be able to play offline against the CPU.

Playable characters in the beta

Grand

Djeeta

Katalina

Charlotte

Lancelot

Percival

The diva

Metera

Lowain

Ferry

Zeta

Vaseraga

Narmaya

Soriz

Zooey

Cagliostro

Yuel

Anre

Eustace

Seox

Turn

Beelzebub

Belial

Avatar Belial

Anila

Siegfried

Session 1

Starts: November 9th at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET

Ends: November 10 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET

Session 2

Starts: November 11 at 11:00 pm PT / November 12 at 2:00 am ET

Ends: November 12 at 11:00 pm PT / November 13 at 2:00 am ET

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC the next November 30th.

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu