A little over a month has passed since its official announcement, here is the fighting game GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising back in the spotlight thanks to cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKSwho have started spreading various details.

Let’s start with the announcement of Anila, a playable fighter who will join the roster of this new edition of the fighting game dedicated to the franchise GRANBLUE FANTASY. His fighting style is very balanced, and he enjoys a powerful set of tools that can be used by players of all skill levels.

In addition to characters not appearing in the previous chapter, Versus Rising will also feature a number of new mechanics including:

Dash Attack – An attack that can be performed while sprinting with both the soft, medium, and heavy hit keys. Some characters’ Dash Attacks can be switched into combos or used to take opponents by surprise while on guard.

– An attack that can be performed while sprinting with both the soft, medium, and heavy hit keys. Some characters’ Dash Attacks can be switched into combos or used to take opponents by surprise while on guard. New Triple Attack – In the same way as the Auto Combo system proposed in Versus, the New Triple Attack can be performed by pressing one of the attack keys three consecutive times, with the third attack being changed depending on the command pressed.

An open beta of the game will be offered at theEVO 2023but ARC SYSTEM WORKS is already thinking of other ways to allow the title to be tested. More details will be revealed in the future.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising is currently in development for Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And pc through Steamwith a debut scheduled for 2023.

Source: cygames, ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu