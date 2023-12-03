There are still eleven days left until the official debut of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Risingyet at home Cygames we have already started thinking about the post-launch content that will accompany the game. In fact, it was recently announced that a Character Pass Part 1 will be released in mid-January 2024, and that the first DLC character to arrive in the game, as well as the first content part of this package, will be Lucilius.

Lucilius in fact, he will already be present within the title only as a boss to face, and will be made accessible in playable form only with the release of the DLC. At the moment the identity of the other fighters is unknown, however the release schedule will be as follows:

Mid January – Lucilius

Late February – Character #2

April – Character #3

May – Character #4

Summer – Character #5

Autumn – Character #6

Staying on the subject of planning, it was also revealed what the plans will be for future updates of the game, which will implement new stages, features, modes, and more.

The beautiful alternative costume was also shown Black Butterfly For Narmaya, which will be released as a Battle Pass reward. According to the words of the director Tetsuya Fukuharathere will be many alternative costumes that will be added to the game.

Below you can admire some new trailers for the game. Before leaving you to watch, we remind you that GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will arrive December 14, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC through Steam.









Source Cygames Street Gematsu