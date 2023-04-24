cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have announced a postponement for the open beta test scheduled for GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising. The test should have taken place in the month of Maybut at the moment it has been postponed to a date to be determined.

Tetsuya Fukuhara, creative director of the game, said: “The game is currently experiencing stability issues when playing online. We are aware that some irregularities may occur during beta testing, but we want to do our best to provide you with the best and most enjoyable experience possible. A new date will be announced soon.”

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam during 2023.

Source: cygames Street Gematsu