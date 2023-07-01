Cygames and the developers of Arc System Works have announced the beta dates Of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising on PS5 and PS4. They will take place in two tranches, one with limited access and the other public, between 26 July and 30 July 2023.

Specifically, on 26 and 27 July, only a limited number of users will be able to access the beta, chosen randomly from those who will pre-register, which will be available from 5 to 16 July 2023. Instead, the July 28 and 29 the beta of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising will be accessible to anyone and without limitations.