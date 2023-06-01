Cygames and the developers of Arc System Works have announced that the beta Of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Risingwhich was postponed last April, will take place on PS5 and PS4 on an unspecified day of half July. The novelty was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer starring Siegfried, which you can view in the player below.

As explained in a post by creative director Tetsuya Fukuhara, the development team managed to fix the stability issues that had led to the postponement of the beta and also apologizes to fans for the long wait and assured that the game will debut in stores by the end of 2023as previously programmed.

Furthermore, Fukuhara disclosed that the next character on the roster of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising will be revealed in early July, when the precise dates of the beta and the precise details on how to register to participate will probably also be announced.

We remind you that Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be available during 2023 for PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam.