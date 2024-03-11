ARC SYSTEM WORKS And Cygames announce the next DLC coming for the fighting game GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Risingincluded within the Character Pass 1. The character of Vain will be available in the first few days of Aprilwhile instead at the end May will be made available Beatrix. Let's see them in action in the trailer available below.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising It can be purchased now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising – Vane and Beatrix

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu