CyGames has announced today also the arrival of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Risingnew version of the fighting game developed by Arc System Works which is now enriched with various new contents and features to make it an even wider and more complete game, presented with a first trailer.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising should already be at a good stage of development, considering that the release is always expected within 2023 and that it is essentially a general revision and a improvement of the already released Granblue Fantasy Versus.

The game is coming to PC, PS5 and PS4, with several features announced by CyGames in the past few hours.

Between new features we find the following: