If you had fun in the company of the fighting game GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus released in 2020, so brace yourselves! During the course of GRANBLUE FANTASY Fez 2022 – 2023the publisher cygames and the developer ARC SYSTEM WORKS have announced a second iteration of the fighting game, officially called GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising.

The release of the game is set for the course of 2023 worldwide on Playstation 5, Playstation 4And pc through Steam.

Let’s find out more about this upcoming title!

Overview

This 2D fighting game based on the popular mobile RPG by cygames it was an ambitious title that set out to push the boundaries of the genre.

Since 2020, events and tournaments have taken place all over the world with the loving support of players and fans.

And now the successor to has arrived GRANBLUE FANTASY Versusrenewed and with completely new features: GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising.

New mechanic: Ultimate Skills

An even more powerful variant of the Plus Skills.

Temporarily slows opponents’ movement, opening up new ways to combo.

But that’s not all! More new mechanics will be revealed soon!

New characters and stages

In addition to the previously featured roster of 24 characters, more fighters will be joining in this new iteration.

New story content

Experience a streamlined version of RPG Mode through the game’s revamped Story Mode, which will also include all chapters of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus!

An original saga with new characters is about to begin!

Online functionality

Confirmed the presence of the netcode rollback

Confirmed the presence of cross-play

Improved graphics

Shadows and post-production effects have been further improved to replicate the iconic style of GRANBLUE FANTASY.

New online lobby and Grand Bruise Legends party games

Run, jump, play and explore the new online lobby! There’s more to it than just battles!

Take a break from fighting and enjoy fun multiplayer party games:

Rising Royale – Race to reach the finish line while dodging obstacles and using items to get in the way of other players.

– Race to reach the finish line while dodging obstacles and using items to get in the way of other players. Gold Brick Hoarder – Collect gold bars and bring them to your team’s pile within the time limit. Sometimes it will be necessary to play dirty to get the victory!

Check out the trailers for the game below!

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising – Announce Trailer

Grand Bruise Legends

Source: cygames, ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu