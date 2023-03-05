cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS they’re back on the attack again this weekend with new dedicated material GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising. More specifically, today we will admire it in action through a gameplay trailer Anilathe first real new entry of the game roster.

Just last week, the two companies started introducing some of the new mechanics that we will find in this new edition of the fighting game, namely the Dash Attack hey New Triple Attack. If you missed them, we recommend reading the appropriate news.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising is currently under development for Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And pc Street Steam. An open beta of the game will be offered during the course of theEVO 2023but we are also thinking of other methods to make it try.

Source: cygames, ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu