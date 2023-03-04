Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising returns to show itself with a gameplay trailersfocused in this case on the character of Anilawhich is part of the colorful roster of fighters in the new game from Arc System Works.
Anila is one of the new playable characters recently announced for the fighting game: it is a young girl who fights using a halberd and a very peculiar style, very similar to the anime taste.
The trailer allows you to see her in action against various opponents and use the numerous moves available in her repertoire.
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising is expected to arrive in the course of 2023 on PS5, PS4 and PC and it is essentially a general overhaul and a improvement of the already released Granblue Fantasy Versus.
Between new features we find the following:
- New Ultimate Skills mechanic, more powerful version of Plus Skills able to slow down the opponent’s movement
- New characters and levels adding to the base roster of 24 fighters
- New content with story in RPG and Story Mode, in addition to the original chapters
- Improved online with Rollback Netcode and Cross-play
- Improved graphics with new shaders and post-processed effects that are closer to the classic style of the series
- New online lobby called Island: a real 3D environment to explore and interact with
- Party-style multiplayer mini-games like the Rising Royale obstacle course and Gold Brick Hoarder.
