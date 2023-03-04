Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising returns to show itself with a gameplay trailersfocused in this case on the character of Anilawhich is part of the colorful roster of fighters in the new game from Arc System Works.

Anila is one of the new playable characters recently announced for the fighting game: it is a young girl who fights using a halberd and a very peculiar style, very similar to the anime taste.

The trailer allows you to see her in action against various opponents and use the numerous moves available in her repertoire.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising is expected to arrive in the course of 2023 on PS5, PS4 and PC and it is essentially a general overhaul and a improvement of the already released Granblue Fantasy Versus.

Between new features we find the following: