Cygames and the developers of Arc System Works have announced the contents of the Character Pass 1 Of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Risingwhich as the name suggests will introduce new fighters to the roster, of which there is also 2B from NieR: Automata.

In addition to the protagonist of Square Enix's action RPG, the pass will also include Vane, Beatrix and the already confirmed Luciliuswhich will be available with update 1.10 of the fighting game scheduled for January 16, 2024, and two other characters yet to be revealed.

2B instead will be available at the end of February and in between there are free updates that will introduce a new stage, features and the Online Lobby.

Continuing, in April it will be the turn of VainBeatrix's in May, while the remaining two mysterious fighters will be available in August and October 2024. Further updates are also planned from April to October with the “Grand Bruise!” mode, a new minigame for the online lobby, a ” Bonus Story” and a new mode yet to be revealed.