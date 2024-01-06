With the upcoming arrival on the market of Granblue Fantasy: RelinkCyGames has made available for free, on your YouTube channelsome episodes of Granblue Fantasy: The Animationthe anime based on the fantasy world in question.
You can find them at this address, on the CyGames channel, in English and Japanese. These are the first seven episodes of the series, which in total would include 12 episodes and two EX versions, but in the meantime it is still a good introduction to the series.
As we reported in recent days, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has entered the gold phase and will therefore arrive on the market without delay, respecting the release date already set for February 1, 2024 on PS5, PS4 and PC.
Also a demo coming soon?
In the meantime, we are also waiting for the announcement on the launch of the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo, considering that according to some rumors this should be made available shortly, more precisely towards January 12, 2024.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG in Japanese fantasy style, which is part of a series characterized by various extensions in different media, as demonstrated by the anime series made available on YouTube.
The game should also be based on a combat system that seems to be particularly deep and developed, considering that it was also studied by PlatinumGames in the past years. Featuring a large cast of varied characters, the title has been in development for a considerable amount of time now but is now close to release.
