With the upcoming arrival on the market of Granblue Fantasy: RelinkCyGames has made available for free, on your YouTube channelsome episodes of Granblue Fantasy: The Animationthe anime based on the fantasy world in question.

You can find them at this address, on the CyGames channel, in English and Japanese. These are the first seven episodes of the series, which in total would include 12 episodes and two EX versions, but in the meantime it is still a good introduction to the series.

As we reported in recent days, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has entered the gold phase and will therefore arrive on the market without delay, respecting the release date already set for February 1, 2024 on PS5, PS4 and PC.