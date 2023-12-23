Some very interesting details are coming from Granblue Fest 2023 organized by Cygames Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the action RPG coming to PC and PlayStation consoles early next year. One of them is that the game will include over 100 missionsincluding the contents of the endgame, a number that on paper should keep players glued for dozens and dozens of hours.

The information comes from one of the slides shown during the event (in the image below), where it is confirmed that the quests can be tackled alone or in the company of three other friends and online players. It is not clear whether, given the possibility of tackling everything in multiplayer, it will be possible to attempt certain missions multiple times.

Clearly the list will include both the main missions of the Story Mode (single player) and the secondary missions of the Quest Mode (single and multiplayer). Indeed, in this regard Cygames talks about “an abundance of side quests”. Also from the slide, we learn that players who want to complete Granblue Fantasy: Relink 100% will also have to hunt for collectibles, of which no further details have been revealed at the moment.