Granblue Fantasy: Relink presents itself as a pearl in the panorama of action role-playing games, embarking us on the dramatic adventure of the crew of the Grandcypher flying ship. The mission? Exploring the limits of the sky. The player takes on the role of the captain, who can be Gran or Djeeta depending on the choice, linked by a shared destiny with the young Lyria, capable of commanding primordial beasts of immense power. Together with an ever-growing crew, in the last episode (released in 2014 on iOS and Android) they faced breathtaking adventures and overthrew an empire. The adventure resumes with a disaster triggered by an attack of monsters, which leads Bahamut, the beast invoked by Lyria, to wreak havoc, causing the ship to crash on a nearby island in the skies. Soon, they find themselves embroiled in a plot that interweaves a dangerous cult, crazed beasts, and the dark history of this game's world.

While playable on its own, Relink is clearly designed for fans of the series or to introduce new players to the Granblue Fantasy universe. The plot serves more as a pretext for new adventures of the various heroes than as a self-contained story, but it effectively manages to introduce the game's universe without overwhelming the user with unknown plot details. The gameplay is often interrupted by cutscenes, but there is no shortage of boss fights and dramatic sequences, as well as specific missions and shorter portions of the game focused on completing specific objectives. This structure allows players to switch between main missions and lighter activities, and vice versa, depending on their progress in the game.

Combat is a strong point of Granblue, offering dynamic battles that can be fought both single-player, with an AI-led team, and multiplayer with other players. The combat system encourages not only direct action, but also strategy, especially towards bosses, which feature Overdrive phases and special techniques with coordinated attacks and the use of unique character abilities. The variety of playable heroes and their customization represent another distinctive quality of the game. Each character offers a unique playstyle, which can be further modulated through the assignment of skill points, allowing players to adapt strategies to different game situations.

Despite some problems regarding the repetitiveness of the secondary missions and the sometimes monotonous appearance of the environments, Relink shines for its graphic presentation, the fluid animation and a dubbing (in English and Japanese, while the on-screen texts are in Italian) which adds depth to the characters. The soundtrack accompanies the action very well, enriching the gaming experience. In conclusion, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a satisfying and engaging action RPG experience, which while not revolutionizing the genre, offers accessible, varied and pleasantly structured gameplay. It proves to be an ideal starting point for those approaching the Granblue Fantasy universe for the first time and an unmissable adventure for long-time fans. With particular attention to the characters and quality technical implementation, Relink confirms itself as an excellent choice for those looking for a relaxing multiplayer RPG to enjoy in company.

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, PC publisher: Cygames Developer: Cygames, PlatinumGames Vote: 8/10