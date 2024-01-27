Cygames published a post on X to celebrate i 600,000 downloads from the demo Of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PS4 and PS5. This is an excellent result, considering that we are talking about a very rigorous Japanese role-playing game, therefore designed for a certain niche of players.
The publisher also took the opportunity to thank for the feedback received, which was invaluable for directing the development team's finishing work in view of the launch and subsequent updates.
the message
We read the message from CyGames on X: “A huge thank you to all the players who enjoyed the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo on PS4 and PS5! We listened to your feedback regarding camera controls, button mapping and other features, which we will fix in future updates, so stay tuned for all the details.”
Scheduled for release on February 1, 2024, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is “set in celestial worlda kingdom of boundless skies dotted with a myriad of floating islands.” The player will play the commander of a crew of sky navigators, supported by the little dragon Vyrn and Lyria, a girl with mysterious powers and a varied and eccentric crew, with will sail to Estalucia, a legendary island located beyond the edge of the heavens.
#Granblue #Fantasy #Relink #demo #exceeded #downloads #PS5 #PS4
Leave a Reply