Cygames published a post on X to celebrate i 600,000 downloads from the demo Of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PS4 and PS5. This is an excellent result, considering that we are talking about a very rigorous Japanese role-playing game, therefore designed for a certain niche of players.

The publisher also took the opportunity to thank for the feedback received, which was invaluable for directing the development team's finishing work in view of the launch and subsequent updates.