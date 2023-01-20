cygames has released a new series of images dedicated to GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink, announcing that it will reveal new details soon. During the GRANBLUE FANTASY FES to be held in Japan from today until January 22, a demo of the game is in fact available, thus allowing all participants to have a first impact with the highly anticipated title. There are seven playable characters in this particular trial version: Great, Catalina, the, Rakam, Lancelot, Siegfried And Charlotte.

But that is not all. The software house has in fact announced a digital event in which it will release a trailer and new information dedicated to the game. The event will be held January 21 starting at 07:45 (Italian time) and it will be possible to follow it through the channel YouTube of the company.

Waiting to find out all the news, we leave you with lots of screenshots taken from the demo of GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink. I remind you that the game is currently under development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PCthe launch window is set at a generic 2023.

Source: cygames Street Gematsu