With a trailer shown during this year’s gamescom cygames has finally announced the release date for the highly anticipated GRANBLUE FANTASY Relinka large-scale RPG belonging to the franchise born from the mobile game launched in 2014 and still very popular in Japan today.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC the next February 1, 2024 and will be able to count on a rich one Collector’s Edition for the console version shown at the end of the trailer, which we can review below.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink – gamescom 2023 trailer

Source: games com 2023