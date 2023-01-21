We are in full swing of the Granblue Fantasy Fes 2022 – 2023or that magical moment of the year when cygames reminds us that the title GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink not dead, but still in development. For the big event, the company released not only a second trailer of the game, but also a gameplay video and various details!

But let’s start with the most important detail: the game’s launch window is still set for the course of 2023, although a concrete date has not been revealed this time either. The producer Tetsuya Fukuhara stated that the end of development is near, and they are currently in the fine-tuning phase.

In GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink we will find a variety of well-known characters who will act as allies, such as:

Charlotte

Yodarha

Narmaya

For enemies it was presented only this time ida knight of unparalleled strength who serves as one of three generals of Avia.

The title will propose a call mode Assist Mode, designed for novice or casual players who want to focus primarily on the story. This will guarantee the player:

Automatic combos thanks to the press of a single key.

Auto Heal / Auto Guard / Auto Dodge.

Automatic activation of Skybound Art, Skill and Link Attack when the appropriate conditions are met.

Assisted navigation in the map.

If you think that this mode is a bit exaggerated in terms of automatic functions, then you will be surprised by the second mode, always designed for beginners and casual players, i.e. the Full assist mode. In this will be offered:

Simplified controls.

Every action of the player characters will be done automatically! The only thing required is to move the analog to move,

Below you can see the second trailer of the game and a new gameplay video! But first, we remind you that GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink is arriving worldwide during 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4And pc through Steam.

Second trailer

Gameplay

Source: cygames Street Gematsu