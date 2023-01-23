Anime action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink has a new trailer – but it’s still without a release date.

Publisher Cygames announced Granblue Fantasy: Relink in August 2016 as an ambitious co-production with Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames. But in February 2019, Cygames announced it had ditched Platinum and would handle development itself.

In December 2020, Cygames announced a 2022 release window for the PlayStation 5 as well as the PlayStation 4. Obviously that didn’t pan out, with the delay blamed on the pandemic. A 2023 release window was announced in its stead.

According to the new trailer below, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is still on track to launch this year on PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam, but unfortunately there’s no release date yet.