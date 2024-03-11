Cygames announces that the 1.1.0 update for GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink will be available from March 14 and will add the new quest “The Final Vision”, the battle against the fearsome Lucilius.

Furthermore, with the 1.3.0 update arriving in May it will be possible to obtain the playable character of Sandalphon. Below the trailer dedicated to the new quest we can see a gameplay video that shows us the characters in action Seofon And Tweyenwhich will be available with the update at the end of April.

GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam all over the world, here you can find our review.

GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink – The Final Vision trailer

Seofon and Tweyen gameplay

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu

