Cygames announced the update 1.1.0 For GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relinkthe next one coming March 14. The boss fight with will be included in this update Lucilius — extremely difficult according to the development team — and further content to be revealed next March 9on the occasion of GRANBLUE FANTASY 10th Anniversary Special Live Stream.

GRANBLUE FANTASY: Relink is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam all over the world, here you can find our review.

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu