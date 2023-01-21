Let’s finally see again Granblue Fantasy: Relink in his second official trailerpublished in the past few hours by CyGames together with a vague exit window set for 2023.

There is still no official date for this game which was announced way back in August 2016, at the time developed largely by PlatinumGames.

The works at the famous team were then concluded and the project passed entirely into the hands of CyGames, but almost 7 years after the initial announcement we still don’t have a precise date.

Considering that producer Tetsuya Fukuhara has already reported that development is practically concluded, we should still see it arrive during 2023 and probably not too late in the year, pending further information.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a action RPG with a classic style as far as the reference universe is concerned, but with a combat system that seems to be particularly deep and developed, considering that it has been largely studied by PlatinumGames in the past years.

The main character is Narmaya, as can also be clearly deduced from the new trailer released today, while among the enemies we discover the presence of Id, a skilled swordsman with enormous strength that allows him to wield a large sword.

Among the allies we find the little Charlotta, captain of an order of sacred knights, Yodarha, able to use a fighting style focused on the illusory arts, and Narmaya, a swordswoman and martial arts expert with a somewhat oriental style.

The presentation also revealed the presence of a Assist Mode which facilitates the game by allowing the activation of various automatic aids, capable of favoring less experienced players in the genre.