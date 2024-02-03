Granblue Fantasy: Relink has exceeded 100,000 concurrent players on Steam

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is achieving considerable success on Steamso much to have surpassed the ceiling of 100,000 concurrent players on Valve's platform.

Specifically, they were recorded well 103,248 concurrent plays around 3pm today, with the numbers having grown further since the game's launch, and there is a possibility that this peak will be exceeded during the rest of the weekend.

The game currently has the 78% positive ratings from users, with the negative ones mainly related to some technical problems and bugs, which hopefully will be resolved as quickly as possible.