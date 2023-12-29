Granblue Fantasy: Relink has finally entered Gold phasewhich means the game will not suffer any further delays and will arrive on time in physical and digital stores onFebruary 1, 2024, for PS5, PS4 and PC Steam. As reported by Genki, the confirmation comes from a post by director Yasuyaki Kaji via the pages of Famitsu, where he thanked the players for their support of the development team.
For those less familiar with industry jargon, “going Gold” means that major development of the game has been completed and that the “gold master” copy is ready to be sent to platform owners for all checks and balances. relevant certifications. This is then followed by the printing of physical copies and distribution in stores around the world.
The wait is almost over
Announced in 2016, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action JRPG developed by Cygames that can be played in single player or with three other players with online multiplayer. Originally Platinum Games, Bayonetta's studio, was involved in the work on Relink, but the collaboration was interrupted in 2019, which inevitably slowed down the pace of development.
The wait is practically almost over, given that the launch is scheduled for February 1, 2024 and will be preceded by a free demo that will be published in January. To pass the time in the meantime you can read our review of Granblue Fantasy: Relink published at the beginning of the month.
