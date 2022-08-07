Granblue Fantasy Relink returns to show himself with some clips of gameplay on videoon the occasion of EVO 2022, through a message from CyGames that updated on the status of game development, apparently well under way.

In particular, the director Tetsuya Fukuhara he stated that the work on Granblue Fantasy Relink is “at its peak”, or something like that, which should mean a particularly advanced point, even if it’s not very clear.

In any case, CyGames still points torelease for 2023therefore it should not be long before we know something more precise about it.

The video, however, serves to introduce above all Granblue Fantasy Versus, in line with the main argument of the EVO 2022 which are fighting games, but the mention for Granblue Fantasy Relink is particularly interesting, since we have no news of the latter from some time now.

It is a action RPG focused on the Granblue Fantasy saga, which is quite ambitious and interesting: announced back in 2016, the game began its development at Platinum Games, but later the team broke away from the project. This raised several questions about the game’s health, but CyGames has always explained it as the normal administration of a collaborative project between the two teams.

Recently, the release date was officially pushed back to 2023, without further explanation. The new gameplay snippets can be seen in the video above at minute 3:40with some combat, exploration and narrative scenes.