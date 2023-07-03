cygames And CygamesOsaka announce during theAnime Expo 2023 That ferry (Cristina Vee in the English dub, Madoka Yonezawa in the Japanese dub) will be one of the playable characters in GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink.

The highly anticipated action RPG will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam starting next winter. According to the developers, GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink will also be enjoyed by those new to the universe of the main game, released on mobile and browsers in 2014 and still enriched with new story content today.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink – Ferry teaser trailer

Source: cygames Street Gematsu