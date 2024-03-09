As promised before the debut in stores, Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be supported over time through the introduction of corrective patches and updates with new content and in this regard today Cygames has offered more details on theupdate 1.1.0 scheduled for March 14 and some previews of those scheduled for April and May.
Starting from the update scheduled for next week, this will introduce new unspecified contents, adjustments, with the main dish represented by quest “The Final Vision” at Sandalphon's request, who will fight alongside our characters against Lucilius. Below is a trailer that offers a taste of the upcoming battle.
New products arriving in April and May
By the way, Cygames has revealed that Sandalphon will join the already rich cast of playable characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink in May viaupdate 1.3.0. It doesn't end here, because with update 1.2.0 scheduled for the end of April, new quests and changes to the character balance will be added and two more will be introduced, Seofon and Tweyen.
In short, the developers' objective is to keep the interest of Granblue Fantasy: Relink players high in the coming months through new content that will be distributed at a constant pace.
