As promised before the debut in stores, Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be supported over time through the introduction of corrective patches and updates with new content and in this regard today Cygames has offered more details on theupdate 1.1.0 scheduled for March 14 and some previews of those scheduled for April and May.

Starting from the update scheduled for next week, this will introduce new unspecified contents, adjustments, with the main dish represented by quest “The Final Vision” at Sandalphon's request, who will fight alongside our characters against Lucilius. Below is a trailer that offers a taste of the upcoming battle.