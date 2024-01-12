A demo for upcoming action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 4 and 5.

The demo allows players to try out three different modes. Story mode includes a “small slice” of the main story, while quest mode lets players complete a “sampling” of three quests. These quests can be played alone or through online co-op with up to three other players.

There are 11 characters to choose from in quest mode, and there's a tutorial mode which introduces players to the basic controls.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Boss Battle Trailer



Completing story mode or quest mode in the demo will unlock rewards in the full game on release, so long as the save data hasn't been deleted from your console, but progress won't transfer over.

Unfortunately, developer Cygames has said it has “no plans for a Steam version of the demo”, meaning PC players will have to wait until the Granblue Fantasy: Relink releases to actually try it out.

Speaking in a showcase Shortly before the demo went live, director Tetsuya Fukuhara revealed new content will be added to Relink one month after release. “Let me just re-emphasise that Relink won't be a live service game,” Fukuhara stated, calling the release version of the game a “fully realized, complete package.” The first planned content update for the game is a new quest which is scheduled for early March.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink was announced back in August 2016 as a collaboration with Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames. After several delays, and ditching PlatinumGames, Relink will finally release on 1st February.