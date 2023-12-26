Cygames announces that the demo of GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the month of January 2024. The demo will allow you to play a portion of the main story, some online multiplayer quests, try out 11 characters and get rewards for the full version of the game.

Furthermore, it is confirmed that Cagliostro will be one of the playable characters, while Seofon And Tweyen they will join the roster in April via a free update. Finally, the musical theme is revealed “Good Night, Good Morning” Of Nao Toyama.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink it will be available next time February 1, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC through Steam. Let's see some new videos below.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink – Boss Battle trailer

Theme Song trailer

Cagliostro teaser

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu