Cygames announced that the demo of GRANBLUE FANTASY Relink it will be available from tomorrow on PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4. Inside they will be present well three different game modes and, although it will not be possible to maintain the progress made, by completing them we will get bonuses for the full game.

There mode Tutorials it will allow us to get to grips with the controls and basic mechanics of the RPG. There mode Story instead it will allow us to have an introduction to the story of the game, even if it will be a little different from what we will find in the final product. Finally, thanks to Quest mode we will be able to face three different challenges, both alone and in the company of friends thanks to the online multiplayer functions.

But that's not the only news released by the company. Cygames has in fact revealed that cross-play will only be present on PlayStation family consoles. Those who purchase the PC version will therefore be able to have fun online only with other players on the same platform as them.

Free updates for the game will begin in March. The first will see the arrival of a fearsome boss fight against Lucilius, which will put all players to the test. Two new characters will be made available in April: Seofon And Tweyen.

While waiting to find out more we leave you with the video of GRANBLUE Showcase which was held this afternoon, wishing you a good viewing as always!

GRANBLUE Showcase – Relink

Source: Cygames