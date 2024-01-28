The launch of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is upon us and as a result today Cygames has released the launch trailer of his upcoming action JRPG on PS5, PS4 and PC Steam. You can view it in the trailer below.

The movie offers a mix of cinematic sequences and rather spectacular gameplay, all accompanied by the epic soundtrack with orchestra created by Tsutomu Narita and Nobuo Uematsu, which many will surely know thanks to the Final Fantasy series.