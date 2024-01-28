The launch of Granblue Fantasy: Relink is upon us and as a result today Cygames has released the launch trailer of his upcoming action JRPG on PS5, PS4 and PC Steam. You can view it in the trailer below.
The movie offers a mix of cinematic sequences and rather spectacular gameplay, all accompanied by the epic soundtrack with orchestra created by Tsutomu Narita and Nobuo Uematsu, which many will surely know thanks to the Final Fantasy series.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink arrives next week
Before leaving you, we remind you that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be available from Thursday 1 February.
It is an action JRPG created by Cygames and based on the popular Granblue Fantasy franchise, which you can tackle alone or in the company of three other players thanks to a vast number of optional missions and endgames in online multiplayer. If you haven't done so yet, you can try the game in advance thanks to the free demo available on PS5 and PS4, or get an idea of the game through our impressions after trying it.
