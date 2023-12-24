Interesting news keeps coming Granblue Fantasy: Relink from Granblue Fest 2023 organized by Cygames, including a new gameplay trailer which showcases some of the boss battles of the action RPG coming in February.

The film focuses on Primal Beasts, gigantic beasts endowed with divine powers created by the Astrals and capable of unleashing real calamities. In particular, in the trailer we see Managarmr, Furycane, Excavallion and Vulkan Bolla. There will also be knife-edge battles against humanoid bosses, such as those against Lilith, Gallanza, Maglielle and a mysterious swordsman.

From what we can see, each clash will require quick reflexes and in some cases we can also see particular mechanics. For example, in the case of the giant Excavallion, players will have to climb its gigantic body to eliminate it.