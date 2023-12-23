Cygames has revealed some news regarding the upcoming one Granblue Fantasy: Relink during Granblue Fest 2023. The action RPG will be available in demo in January 2024 for PS4 and PS5. This trial phase, which is obviously free, includes a “slice” of the Story mode, the Quest mode (which can be played online in cooperative) and a Tutorial to familiarize yourself with the controls.

They will be present in the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo 11 characters. There is no confirmation on the presence of the protagonists, Gran and Djeeta, but they should be present. Completing the demo's Story Mode and Quest Mode will earn you rewards for use in the full game.

The demo it won't be coming to Steam, will only be available on PlayStation. At the moment we don't have a precise date for the publication of the demos, we only know that it will arrive during the next month.