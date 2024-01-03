













It is worth noting that Granblue Fantasy He is no stranger to collaborations because in the past he had a relationship with Doraemon, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba or with Persona 5. Now the turn is for My Hero Academia and this partnership will begin on Friday, January 12.

This collaboration was revealed through a publication in X where we can see the designs of Midoriya and Deku that will be in the game. This event will last two weeks and will feature the aforementioned characters. If that wasn't enough for fans of Kohei Horikoshi's anime, we tell you that All Might will work as a summon.

Source: Cygames

The collaboration for the Cygames mobile game will take place from January 12 to 25. At this time there is not much information or, failing that, gameplay, however, when the date approaches, surely many of the questions we have at the moment will already be answered.

Where to play the collaboration between Granblue Fantasy and My Hero Academia?

Surely the quality of the illustrations shown in the collaboration between Granblue Fantasy and My Hero Academia has already caught your attention, however, how can you enjoy this video game?

The first thing you should know is that this is a title that, although it is available in the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store, you can enjoy it in your browser and in English. Obviously, you must register and accept the terms of services, but if you can play, you can play.

It's worth giving it a chance, because the game looks worth it thanks to its production values. Just seeing Midoriya and Bakugo's designs is enough to get us a little excited.

