The shareholders of Real Murcia who had requested the accounts for the 2021-22 financial year from the club began to receive them yesterday afternoon, despite the fact that they should have been available from the same date of the call for the general meeting (October 29 ) and not just a week away from its celebration. Most of the shareholders consulted by LA VERDAD were upset by this situation, for not having the mandatory month for its analysis and study, although a priori they will not take any kind of action in the face of this breach.

The accounts, which must be approved next week, reflect a debt of 32.7 million and also some losses for the year of 171,488 euros. In addition to the 18.2 million pending with the administrations, the same accounts gut the bankruptcy debt of the club, currently 8.2 million. Of this amount, one million belongs to the privileged credit with the Treasury, another 5.2 to ordinary credits and 1.9 million to contingent credits with the Professional Football League, an amount that Real Murcia would only have to pay in case of promotion to the First Division.

partner loans



The accounts also show that during the past year shareholders such as Agustín Ramos, to a greater extent, and Francisco Tornel made participatory loans to the company for an amount of 1.2 million, and that the maximum shareholders of the entity are Fibranet (12.5% of capital), Tornel (12%) and Kbussiness (10.7%). They also ensure that for the 2022-23 financial year Murcia will have a budget of 3.1 million that will go to workers (746,000 euros), first team (1.5 million), Imperial (91,000 euros) and the rest of annual expenses (694,000 euros).