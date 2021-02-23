THE PSOE government of Granada has proposed to the central house that it’s residents are given specific ‘earthquake training’ after a series of tremors have rocked the region.

The socialist government have issued an official proposition to congress to create a training plan and information campaign to help people know what to do to keep safe in the event of seismic activity.

The proposal is aimed at covering areas across the country that are affected with quakes, but the plan will be centered around the Andalucian epicentre that has experienced a ‘seismic swarm’ of quakes since January.

In total, 1,500 tremors have been felt in the region, with the largest measuring a building rattling 4.5 on the Richter scale and the focus of the rumblings being the Santa Fe district.

Whilst no severe destruction has been caused so far, numerous buildings have seen facades and roof slates dislodged and municipal fixtures damaged

The plan has been accelerated by viral videos of residents actively going against internationally recognized earthquake protocol.

It is widely known that during earth tremors, it is advised to stay in your homes and head for doorways and solid objects such as doorways and under tables.

However the videos circulating show dozens of shocked residents leaving their homes and gathering on the streets.

“The population has been featured in some videos that not only did not follow the recommendations of the experts, but sometimes they have clearly gone against them” explains a representative from the PSOE.

“The main reason for this is a lack of basic training and no access to clear and concise information, a situation that we are proposing to change.”

Experts from the National Geographic Institute (IGN) have been left shocked at the amount of tremors that have rocked the Granada region this year.

The city sits on the border between the Eurasian and African tectonic plate, and has proven to be a hotbed for seismic activity in recent months.