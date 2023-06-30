Granada will host the Spain-Cyprus match on September 12. The Spanish Football Federation (FEF) has finally chosen the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium as the scene of the duel corresponding to the qualifying phase for the Eurocup that will be played next year in Germany, after UEFA vetoed El Sardinero, considering that the Santander venue did not meet the necessary conditions for this type of meeting.

The election of Nuevo Los Cármenes, unanimously approved by the FEF party headquarters designation committee, is part of the collaboration agreement signed in February 2021 by the entity chaired by Luis Rubiales with the Junta de Andalucía and that It contemplated the celebration in said autonomous community of 24 matches of the national team in four years.

«For me, returning to Granada is always very special. I feel privileged for having grown up in that province. It is a place of unsurpassed beauty and with people who enjoy life to the fullest”, Rubiales pointed out about a match that will mark the return of the Spanish team to the Nasrid city two and a half years later. It should be remembered that the Nuevo Los Cármenes hosted on March 25, 2021 a valid clash for the qualifying phase of the World Cup in Qatar in which La Roja signed a draw against Greece (1-1), although that confrontation had to be played without an audience in the stands due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

«We have a double thorn stuck with Granada. On the one hand, the result of that match against Greece was not positive. And, in addition, it was held in a time of pandemic with the stadium empty. Now we will be able to count on one of the best fans that I know and they will surely help us to achieve victory”, said the president of the FEF.

The mayoress Marifrán Carazo, for her part, has been very satisfied to learn that Granada will once again host the National Team. «It is a great satisfaction that a sporting event of this magnitude reaches our city, for which the collaboration and existing harmony with the Junta de Andalucía have been key. The game will be a great celebration for everyone,” declared the councilor.

Under pressure



The Spanish team will set foot in Granada three days after facing Georgia in Tbilisi. A match that seems vital for the team led by Luis de la Fuente to straighten the course in the qualifying phase for the next European Championship. La Roja opened its roadmap by defeating Norway 3-0 at La Rosaleda on March 25, but lost 72 hours later against Scotland in Glasgow (2-0).

Spain stands, therefore, with three points in two games, which keeps it in fourth position in its group with nine points less than the ‘Tartan Army’, although with two less games. Georgia also appear ahead, with four points in three days, and Norway, also with four points after the four games that the Nordic team has played. Cyprus closes the group, which has failed to score in its three matches.