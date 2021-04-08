Granada host Manchester United this Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final. The Nasrid team will face the English giant with the intention of taking another step forward in its first season in Europe, where it is being one of the revelations of the competition. «On Thursday we have a historic appointment. We are going to play one of the most important games in our history, ”said Granada coach Diego Martínez after the 3-0 defeat in the league against Villarreal on Saturday.

The Andalusian team thus accumulated its third consecutive defeat in an official match, but the Granada coach insisted that “defeats stimulate”, recalling that “this team has always gone to the limit to compete with the best.” Facing United, Granada is waiting for the Colombian striker Luis Suárez, who already trained this week with the group after two months off due to a muscle injury, although, in principle, the offensive responsibility will fall on Roberto Soldado . “The most important thing is to see the best Granada and try to ensure that the Manchester players do not have their day,” said Roberto Soldado in an interview with the AFP agency.

Granada, which turned 90 on Tuesday, will try to defeat an English Goliath, who has only lost one of his last thirteen official matches. Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær will not be able to count on the Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, positive for coronavirus during the concentration with his team and who has not yet been able to return to the United Kingdom. Second place in the Premier League, United is emerging as the favorite to go to the semi-finals.