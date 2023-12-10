NAfter the death of a football fan in the stands, the game in the Spanish football league between Granada FC and Athletic Bilbao was canceled on Sunday and did not continue. Granada confirmed the death of the supporter, but the club did not provide any information about the cause of death.

Media reported that the approximately 70-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and that even quick help from the paramedics could not save him. “The entire Granada family would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and friends (of the deceased),” Granada FC said in a statement. The league also expressed its condolences. At the time the game was abandoned in the 17th minute, Bilbao was leading 1-0 thanks to Iñaki Williams' goal (6th minute).

Team doctors wanted to help

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón ran to the referee in the 15th minute after Granada fans alerted him to the medical emergency. The referee then interrupted the game.

The team doctors from both teams also left their benches and tried to help along with other medical staff. After a long break and the death was announced, it was decided not to restart the game.

In the evening, the Spanish association RFEF announced in a statement that the game would continue on Monday at 9 p.m. The deceased was a “Granada season ticket holder,” said manager Alfredo Garcia.